The newly-constructed Wakulima Market in Nairobi is almost ready for occupation, with President Ruto set to preside over its commissioning.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said Ruto will open the Ksh800 million market in three weeks’ time.

The governor assured that all concerns about the delay in stall allocation have been addressed and that all displaced traders will be accommodated.

“Traders operating at the parking lot outside the market have been enumerated and will also be accommodated within the building,” Sakaja said when he toured the market on Wednesday.

Wakulima market is expected to house 7,000 traders, most of whom were relocated in 2015 to pave way for the 13km dualling of Outering Road.

It boasts 158 stalls, 12 shops, 36 shutters on the ground floor and on the first floor, ablution and shower blocks on each floor and external washrooms, four 10,000-litre water storage tanks and two 900,000-litre underground water tanks.

Traders from Marikiti market in the city centre will also be allocated space at Wakulima market.

“Immediately after the opening ceremony, stall owners will elect their officials who will be responsible for the management of the market, including running the amenities like toilets and parking,” Sakaja added.

Area MCA and ward administrators will also be given offices in the market to ensure proper supervision and management, the county boss said.