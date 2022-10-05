Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has singled out Kithure Kindiki as one of the few competent leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Sifuna spoke while dismissing Ruto‘s cabinet nominees, claiming the President deliberately nominated incompetent individuals to run the ministries indirectly.

The Nairobi Senator pointed out former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa as one of the incompetent Cabinet nominees.

“There are people in Kenya Kwanza like Kithure Kindiki who are competent for any government position but Aisha Jumwa is a big joke. She is not competent or suitable for any position,” Sifuna said.

He reasoned that the country is facing many challenges that require individuals with great minds.

The Azimio coalition has asked its MPs to reject the nomination of Cabinet secretary nominees who are facing various court cases.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, a principal in Azimio, also took issue with the appointment of Aisha Jumwa.

“What are you asking our parliamentarians to do? Honestly. You want to compromise them with money and actually approve people with criminal cases. If I was William Ruto, I’d withdraw some of these to avoid national and international shame. We shall direct our MPs to withhold approval of those who do not meet the Chapter Six threshold of our Constitution,” Kalonzo said.