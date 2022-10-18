Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has praised a woman who took to the streets of Nairobi to ask for his hand in marriage.

The woman identified as Lydia Ronad was seen at the popular Kenya Archives spot on Tom Mboya street. In an undated video, she is seen carrying a placard that reads ‘MP Peter Salasya Marry Me Please Mheshimiwa’.

Lydia described herself as a hardworking and God-fearing woman who is loving and caring.

In the clip, she says: “I promise him that if he chooses me to be his wife I won’t disappoint him. I will be happy to meet you.”

Lydia noted she was responding to recent comments by Salasya where the first-time lawmaker said he was looking for a wife.

“I am an exposed man. I managed to convince many people to vote for me so I believe I am intelligent. I am strong. I am looking for a young prayerful woman. She should be focused and supportive. Presentable too…if you are able to speak to people in the village, you are the one,” he said.

In response to Lydia’s offer, Salasya said he would reach out to her. He also mentioned that it was President Ruto’s wish that he finds a wife.

“Warembo na Salasya nawapenda sana .Will reach you and say. Mr President William Ruto I remember you asking me kama nimepata sasa when you visited us in the National Assembly NAssembly, naona mambo si mbaya vile kunaenda. God bless kenya . Our country is blessed,” the MP tweeted.

In another tweet, Salasya invited Lydia for lunch at the parliament buildings today..

“It takes courage and brave to speak your mind in broad light. I congratulate her for the steps .May God Bless this young Girl. You deserve the best. Tomorrow(Tuesday) I invite you for a lunch in the parliament buildings. You will have a privilege to have lunch with members,” Salasya assured Lydia.