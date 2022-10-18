Collins Oulo Okundi, the prime suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barrack Oduor, has been detained for 14 days.

Okundi was Monday arraigned before Kisumu Senior Resident Magistrate Stela Telewa but he did not take plea. He informed the court that he needed time to discuss with his lawyer who was absent at the time.

The prosecution also asked for more time to complete investigations and record statements from a witness who was at the scene of the crime.

Prosecutor John Oyimbo said the suspect was arrested in Eldoret on Sunday after being at large for three days.

He told the court that Okundi was driven to Kisumu by police on Monday morning and that the Kisumu DCI who was handling the case did not have a chance to conduct any investigations.

Oyimbo also asked the court to detain the suspect arguing that he was a flight risk.

The prosecutor additionally said the deceased was the bodyguard of the wife of Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga hence the accused’s life is at risk and his security may not be guaranteed if released.

“Statement of witness at the scene have not been recorded. The individual who was at the scene who was shot was flown to Aga Khan in Nairobi for specialized treatment. We ask the court to grant us the 14 days to enable the DCI conclusively investigate the matter to allow the respondent to be charged accordingly,” Oyimbo said.

The suspect did not enter any objection to the application to have him detained for 14 days.

He however told the court that he was ill and had a problem with his teeth and right wrist, and asked the court to allow him to be taken to hospital for treatment.

“I have a problem with my teeth and right wrist too. I would like to be taken to hospital for treatment,” said Okundi.

The magistrate granted Okundi his wish for medical attention and directed that he be taken to see a dentist and a doctor for a check-up.

Okundi is expected back in court on October 31, 2022 for a mention of the case.