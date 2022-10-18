A middle-aged woman has filed a child maintenance suit in the Nairobi Children’s court against prominent businessman Jimnah Mbaru, seeking over Ksh4.4 million per year for their 3-year-old minor.

Through lawyer Suyianka Lempaa, the 24-year-old woman claims Jimnah Mbaru sired their son in 2018. He then allegedly gave power of attorney to one Erick Murimi to be a putative father.

“That on 1st September 2020, the 1st respondent instructed and gave power of attorney to one Eric Murimi Kaburu to be a putative father to the minor terms of which are not known in any law including the constitution of Kenya.

“The said Memorandum of Understanding dated 10th September 2020, the “putative father” was required to pay Ksh50,000 per month, which amount has not been remitted for the maintenance of the minor,” reads court papers.

The claimant also argues that Mbaru has declined to have his name included in the birth certificate as the biological father to the minor, denying identity.

She is seeking Ksh320,000 monthly and Ksh600,000 per year for school fees.

The monthly expenses comprise Ksh50,000 for food, Ksh50,000 medical expenses, Ksh50,000 for clothes, Ksh100,000 for shopping, Ksh20,000 miscellaneous expenses and Ksh50,000 for house help.

The young woman argues that Jimnah Mbaru is a man of means and therefore capable of supporting the child without any difficulties.

“Mbaru is a senior citizen, a prominent businessman who owns businesses worth billions of shillings including banking and control of Nairobi Security Exchange and therefore capable of supporting the child without any difficulties,” court documents read.

The woman also wants a DNA test conducted and the putative father restrained from holding himself as a putative father to the minor as it will affect the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of the child.

She is also seeking an order compelling Mbaru’s name to be included in the birth certificate of the minor as his biological father.