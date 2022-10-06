Two men accused of violently robbing a cab driver six years ago have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Kennedy Karanja Mungai and Antony Ekai Mwaiti attacked Simon Michael Kanyi after hiring him on March 3, 2016, to drive them from Hilton Hotel to Ole Sereni hotel on Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

The duo requested that he takes the Southern bypass and he obliged.

Along the way, the two asked Kanyi to slow down on the pretext of answering a call of nature. Karanja then threw a manila rope around Kanyi’s neck while Ekhai drew a knife from his pocket and threatened to kill him if he did not comply.

To show he was serious, Ekhai cut Kanyi’s fingers, the court heard.

Karanja then opened the driver’s door and forcefully pulled Kanyi out. They then tied his legs and hands with the manila rope before dumping him on top of a sewage manhole.