A middle-aged man was Monday charged with stealing Ksh991, 442 from a deceased person.

Charles Githara Kimani is accused of conspiring with others at large to steal money from a bank account belonging to Elizabeth Njahira Waiganjo at Co-operative Bank Stima Plaza Branch.

The court heard that Kimani and his accomplices committed the crime on diverse dates between May 24, 2019, and September 27, 2022.

Kimani was additionally charged with stealing documents in a succession case at a city law firm with respect to the estate of the late Elizabeth Waiganjo.

“On November 9, 2021, at P. Muhoro Kimani and Advocates, Museum Hill centre in Nairobi county, jointly with others not before the court, Kimani stole succession documents in respect to succession cause number 1890 of 2016 in the estate of Elizabeth Njahira Waiganjo(the property of Kenneth Waiganjo),” the charge sheet read.

The accused was arrested at the bank’s premises after attempting to withdraw another amount from the deceased’s account which had been flagged.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki of Milimani Law Courts, Kimani denied the charges. He was freed on a Ksh600,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Ksh400,000.