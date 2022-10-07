Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei says Moses Kuria and Aisha Jumwa will be the best-performing ministers in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

The outspoken Nandi lawmaker said the integrity of the Public Service and Gender nominee and her Trade, Investment and Industry counterpart should not be questioned as they have been declared by the relevant State agencies.

“Aisha Jumwa and Moses Kuria were cleared by agencies like DCI, KRA and EACC before their nomination and I predict that the docket the two hold will be the best performing,” Cherargei stated.

But Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna insisted that Moses Kuria and Aisha Jumwa lack the “moral probity” to sit in the cabinet offices.

“You have seen the names the President has put forward for his cabinet. He knows that if we have control of those committees there are names that I have already proclaimed cannot be Cabinet Secretaries in this republic like Aisha Jumwa and Moses Kuria. They don’t have the moral probity to be Cabinet Secretaries,” he said.

The ODM Sec Gen mentioned that he worked with Aisha Jumwa when she was in ODM.

“Aisha Jumwa is incompetent, she cannot do anything. I was her SG for four years. I have the files for all these people. I have her file, I know her education levels, we have seen her capacity as our representative in the Parliamentary Service Commission,” Sifuna said.