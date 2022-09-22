A 24-year-old woman was admitted to hospital in critical condition after she was stabbed by her boyfriend following a break-up.

The assailant was identified as Allan Musili, an intern with the Kenya Copyright Board. He reportedly attacked Alsheba Nduta, 24, in a lift at the NHIF Building on Tuesday, September 20.

According to witnesses, Ms Nduta had gone to the Board’s office on the 5th floor in the afternoon to return a laptop to Musili following the end of their love affair.

In a fit of rage, Musili followed Nduta to the lift and stabbed her five times in the back before turning the knife on himself.

A police report indicates that he stabbed himself in the stomach and the neck.

The two were rushed to hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Elsewhere, a 32-year-old man is nursing serious injuries after he was pushed from the first floor of a house in Kaloleni, Nairobi, in a fight over a woman.

The victim told police he was in his house with his girlfriend when her former boyfriend stormed in and picked a fight with him.

The assailant reportedly pushed him off his house and he landed on an iron sheet structure, sustaining injuries.

The suspect is said to have exchanged words with his former girlfriend before he fled the scene.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect. They said the victim was rushed to hospital and treated.