Licensed Gunholder Shoots Himself After Argument with Security at Hilton Hotel

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Hilton Hotel barrier in Nairobi when a licensed gun holder accidentally shot and injured himself following an argument with a security guard.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, the man approached the barrier outside the Hilton Hotel along City Hall Way and demanded to use it to enter the premises. The security guard informed him that the area was for exit only and directed him to the correct entrance on Mama Ngina Street.

According to police, who confirmed the man holds a valid firearm license, the motorist then demanded that the exit barrier be opened. After stepping out of his black Toyota Prado, the driver pulled out a pistol, cocked it, and threatened the guard. Moments later, he returned to his vehicle, and a gunshot was heard.

Police officers on patrol responded to the gunshot and discovered that the man had accidentally discharged a round from his pistol, injuring himself above the right knee. They confiscated a mini Ceska pistol with eight rounds of ammunition and recovered a spent cartridge from the vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition. Police said the man is under investigation and will face charges, including mishandling his weapon.

This incident follows another recent case in Kawangware, Nairobi, where a licensed gun holder shot and wounded a boy while chasing a gang that had raided his shop.

Police are also investigating that case, and the man’s weapon was confiscated.