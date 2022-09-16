Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appointed former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Olive Mugenda to lead a task force that will review and propose reforms in Nairobi’s Health Sector.

In a statement on Thursday, Sakaja said the Kenyatta University Hospital chairperson will lead a special task force of eight members.

Other members include Anastasia Nyalita CEO of Kenya Healthcare Federation, Githinji Gitahi- Chief Executive Director of Amref Health Africa, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, Dr.William Charles Fryda, Dorcas Kemunto, Karei Mwenda and county Secretary Jairus Musumba, who was appointed to be the secretariat.

The Olive Mugenda-led taskforce is expected to among others; assess the status of all public health facilities in Nairobi county.

Sakaja has also tasked the team with reviewing the citizens’ access to Quality Health Services, reviewing the Supply Chain Management of Pharma and Non-Pharma products and assessing the status of Health Information Management and proposing interventions towards a comprehensive Health Information Management System.

“In the performance of its mandate, the Taskforce may, as the need arises co-opt persons to advise or offer assistance on any area the Taskforce may consider necessary,” Sakaja stated.

The Nairobi governor gave the task force 45 days to prepare and submit its report to City Hall.

“The Taskforce shall prepare and submit its report to the Governor of Nairobi City County Government together with its recommendations within Forty-Five (45) days from the date of its appointment. The Office of the Governor shall constitute the secretariat of the Taskforce,” Sakaja added.

This comes days after Sakaja made an impromptu visit to the Mama Lucy hospital.

The governor decried the sorry state of the facility after finding new mothers sharing beds and others sleeping on the floor.

“The situation is not good. I apologize on behalf of the previous administration as well as the NMS for the state of things. We will take better care of you,” Sakaja assured.