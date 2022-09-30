The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) is valued at over Ksh10 billion. This is according to financial statements released by the party on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The law requires political parties to publish their financial documents yearly for accountability purposes.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, ODM’s net current assets stood at Ksh10,o42,746,863 billion.

The statement shows the value of ODM’s property, plant, and equipment was Ksh253 million, with over Ksh156.7 million in cash reserves.

ODM also recorded inflows of Ksh2 billion, with a significant chunk of the money coming from the government.

Public contributions and donations stood at Ksh322 million.

ODM also spent over Ksh1 Billion, with over half of the amount(Ksh688.7 million) channeled to campaigns.

Here’s the full financial statement.