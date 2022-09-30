An internship and job placement programme has been launched under the Ministry of ICT to benefit more than 3000 Kenyan youth.

The programme is a partnership between BrighterMonday Kenya, Creative Management Consultants Ltd and The Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP) under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs.

The initiative aims to connect 3000 youths from 17 counties to job opportunities across various sectors. It also seeks to drive socio-economic development for the youths in the country.

“We are happy to witness the unveiling of a great initiative that will enable the youth in these 17 counties to get access to training and employment opportunities. We have noticed that after training these youths with various training institutions, we lose track of some and we now want to bring them back on board to offer internships and employment opportunities as they are fully equipped,” National Project Co-coordinator at KYEOP Augustine Mayabi said.

“This is such a great step towards curbing unemployment because so many youths lack the necessary skills to help them land opportunities. We value such impactful and life-changing initiatives,” Mayabi added.

BrighterMonday’s CEO Brian Ntambirweki on his part said that they will continue empowering the youth and equip them with the required skills.

“We remain keen on supporting the youth and enabling them to get access to jobs in Kenya, and by collaborating with the Ministry of ICT under KYEOP, which is working on different initiatives, we are confident that we are heading towards the right direction in solving labour market challenges in Kenya,” Ntambirweki said.