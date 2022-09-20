Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Robison Ondieki has ruled that controversial preacher Gilbert Juma Deya has a case to answer in the miracle babies scandal.

In the ruling delivered on Monday, Magistrate Ondieki said the prosecution had proved they have a strong case against the preacher on allegations that he stole five children 20 years ago.

“After evaluation of the evidence adduced by the prosecution witnesses. I am satisfied that a prima facie case has been established against the accused person herein. I, therefore, put them on his defence,” ruled the magistrate.

Asked by the court how he would like to defend himself, Deya’s lawyer said he would give a sworn statement and call witnesses during the criminal trial.

Pastor Deya faces five counts of stealing five children, all aged under 14, between 2002 and 2004, in Mountain View estate in Nairobi.

In the first count, Deya is said to have stolen a child aged 14 years and renamed him Elijah Opiyo Deya. The incident happened at Mountain View Estate between May 2002 and August 2004.

In the other four counts, Deya is accused of steaing and renaming the other four children as Miriam Adondo Deya, Naomi Gilbert Deya, Ruth Akello Deya and Joshua Gilbert Deya.

The hearing of Deya’s defence case will start on October 4, 2022.