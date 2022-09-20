“This was all politics, there was nothing personal. He wanted this way and I wanted another, I have won he has lost and we move on. And I will look for him we have a cup of tea, we have a chat and catch up on the good old days.”

Gachagua also defended his inauguration day speech where he launched a scathing attack on Uhuru’s administration.

The DP said his remarks were motivated by the need to tell Kenyans the truth rather than a personal vendetta against Uhuru.

“Those are facts, why do people want me to run away from facts. I needed to tell the people of Kenya the kind of country we have inherited, I also needed to tell the people of Kenya that they are finally free,” he said.

Gachagua said he will continue telling Kenyans the truth. He also denied that his attack on Uhuru may have rubbed the former president’s supporters the wrong way.

“I have every regard for [them], and I know they also agree with me because the cost of Unga is up, the fact that they did not vote for me has not made Unga cheaper,” DP Gachagua said.