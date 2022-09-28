“The customary law union allied to Maryanne Kitanny would not suffice as a marriage under the laws of Kenya,” the court ruled.

The magistrate added that Linturi was in a monogamous marriage with Mercy Kaimenyi and therefore could not hold any other form of marriage including polygamy.

Linturi and Kitanny, who is now the MP for Aldai Constituency, have been locked in a bitter divorce battle for over three years now.

Kitanny insists they got married in accordance with Meru and Nandi traditions. The former Meru Senator maintains that he has only been married to one wife of 18 years.