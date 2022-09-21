Police in Murang’a have launched a manhunt for a suspect who is said to have killed his brother in a fight over Matumbo(Tripe) on Sunday evening.

Their father, Mr Onesmus Nduati, said his 30-year-old son cut his elder brother in the head with a machete.

The incident occurred in Ihumbu village after the suspect accused his brother of stealing his matumbo.

He claimed that he had bought the Sh50 tripe at a nearby shopping centre and placed it on a tree trunk to answer a call of nature.

When he returned, the matumbo was gone; he concluded that his 36-year-old brother must have stolen it since he was in the compound.

Their father said he responded to a commotion in his homestead and found the two arguing.

Efforts to cool them down were futile as the younger son, “who is usually quarrelsome and hot-tempered did not want to settle the dispute in peace but attacked his 36-year old brother with the panga,” the father said.

Confirming the incident, Murang’a South sub-county police boss Alexander Shikondi said the father filed a report at the Maragua Police Station.

“We received the report that Moses Mwaura … had been seriously injured by his brother. We were also notified that the murder suspect had escaped and had also taken off with the weapon he had used in the attack,” Shikondi said.

Shikondi said officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene.

Moses Mwaura was rushed to Maragua Level Four Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We are tracking down the suspect. We are also intending to have an autopsy on the body. We are treating the incident as a serious crime of murder,” Shikondi said.