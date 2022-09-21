Miguna Miguna’s highly anticipated return to Kenya is on the horizon after the exiled lawyer got his passport back.

The outspoken lawyer took to Twitter Tuesday, September 20, to share the good news with his followers.

Miguna Miguna also seized the opportunity to lash out at former president Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Karanja Kibicho, Fred Matiang’i, and Maj General (Rtd) Dr. Kihalangwa.

The lawyer noted it had been 1687 days since the above-mentioned ex govt officials conspired to deport him in 2018.

Miguna Miguna added that President Willaim Ruto had a new passport delivered to him.

“I didn’t have to sign the silly forms they were speaking about,” Miguna tweeted.

The self-proclaimed revolutionary intellectual is now awaiting the lifting of red alerts to return to his motherland.

In an earlier statement, Miguna indicated that President Ruto had assured him that the red alerts would be lifted by Wednesday, September 14.

The 60-year-old barrister had hoped to attend Ruto’s Swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, September 13.

Miguna had asked the Assumption of the Office of the President Committee to guarantee him safe passage into the country but it never came to fruition.

With his new passport, however, Miguna Miguna is free at last.