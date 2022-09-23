Nairobians will from this year hold an annual fiesta to celebrate and showcase the best of what Nairobi has to offer in arts, sports, entertainment, food, and more.

This after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday, September 22, announced a fun-filled fair dubbed ‘Nairobi Festival’.

The festival will be held every December to display and celebrate the “vibe of the city”, Sakaja said.

Nairobi Fest will bring together food, the arts, matatu art awards, as well as exhibitions on designated city streets.

“In December, we will set aside some streets to display culture, food, creativity, have the nganya awards for the best done matatus, have rugby, football and basketball tournaments and many other activities,” he said.

Sakaja announced the festival will be held after Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12.

The Governor made the announcement during a meeting with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sakaja also directed the amendment of “archaic” laws which have inhibited photography, videography, film and the creative industry in the Capital City.

“When we say we want to be pro-business it is not just passive to stop harassment of traders but we want to be proactive to facilitate and promote. There are many archaic laws including those that hamper creativity and innovation and we are going to weed those out,” Sakaja said.

He welcomed partnership with the Chamber of Commerce to improve the ease of doing business within Nairobi.

“Businesspeople should spend more time doing business and not chasing compliance issues,” he said.