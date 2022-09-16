A report filed at the Limuru Police Station has detailed how a criminal gang carjacked the aide of a former governor and used his vehicle in a spate of robberies in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

The victim, Moses Konana, told police that his ordeal happened between 11 pm Wednesday and 5 am Thursday, September 15.

He had just dropped a friend at Ruaka in Kiambu County at 11 pm when he was waylaid by three armed robbers who wore face masks.

The gang reportedly bunded him into the boot of his Land Rover Discovery before embarking on a string of robberies.

Konana said the gang robbed multiple motorists on highways, feeder roads, and estate roads within Kiambu and the neighbouring Nairobi County.

“They’d use my car to block other motorists and, thereafter, rob their victims at gunpoint. Upon robbing the victims of their valuables, they’d speed off,” the police report reads in part.

He mentioned that the robbers robbed at least ten motorists, majority of whom were from Kikuyu, Limuru, Ruaka, Southern Bypass, and Thigio areas.

Konana said the gang shot dead one of their victims, a Nairobi businessman living in Limuru.

He recounted that at around 5 am Thursday, the gang trailed the businessman from Ruaka Shopping Centre and cornered him when he was about to enter his compound at Thigio in Limuru.

“They ordered the deceased to lie down, but he fought back, ending in the fatal shooting,” Konana said.

Confirming the incident, Kiambu County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Richard Mwaura said the businessman died on the spot.

“We took the slain businessman’s body to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

Konana said the gang released him in Kikuyu; “Upon driving to Kikuyu at around 5am, they threw me out of the vehicle and sped off,” he said.

A good Samaritan rescued him and took him to Limuru Police Station. Konana also recorded another statement at the Lang’ata Police Station in Nairobi on Thursday.

Police said surveillance cameras n major city roads last captured Konana’s vehicle at Pangani Shopping Centre in Nairobi at 5:45 am Thursday.

Kiambu County DCI boss Richard Mwaura said they were yet to find the vehicle.

“We’ve, however, made significant progress with our investigations,” he said.