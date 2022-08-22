A group of young Kenyans in their 20s spoke to Life&Style magazine, revealing why they are not keen to settle down just yet.

Joyce Wanjiru Njaramba, 25, Beauty therapist

“Living apart from my boyfriend is amazing for our personal growth and our relationship. It has also helped us figure out who we are as individuals. We have been dating for one and a half years, and we are not in a hurry to get married. I believe marriage is something you get into when you are ready to embrace commitment and responsibilities. I’m still figuring out how to put my life in order and more so, I want to be financially stable so that, together we can build the future we anticipate. I have been saving some money to start a beauty business and I will establish a shop before the year ends. I hope to expand it and gain more financial security. I will not rush into marriage until I fully develop myself and I’m stable enough to maintain a long-term commitment.”

Daniel Munueve, 24, Research Consultant

“Marriage is a beautiful thing when done right. I want to be a great husband and a father. I want to utilize every opportunity to build myself financially so that I can support a family. This is the time to learn from older married men on what leadership in marriage entails. I am equipping myself with necessary skills currently for the role that is ahead. I don’t want to be a man without direction. I have observed a lot of dysfunctionalities in family set-ups because most men fail to take their position in society. I can’t get into marriage until I am ready.”

Mercy Wangu Maina, 25 years, Businesswoman