Ms Kiragu specialises in public relations and holds a Bachelor of Education (English and Literature) from Kenyatta University and a Master of Arts (Communication Studies) from the University of Nairobi.

“Growing up, I loved storytelling. I loved reading newspapers and admired news anchors. In high school, if you wanted a story well told, I was the go-to person. I wanted to be in the media, but my parents were not convinced that it was the best career path for me. After high school, they sent me to Kenyatta University where I studied education.

“In 2009, I graduated with a Bachelor of Education (English and Literature). In many ways, the demand for good communication skills means an English literature degree offered me diverse career paths. I later joined the University of Nairobi for a Master of Arts in Communication Studies.

“I began my career with teaching English and Literature at the Language Center, albeit for a short stint. Many of my students were expatriates in non-governmental organisations looking to polish their mastery of the language. Soon after, my strong communication skills opened doors for me in media and publishing.

Good story

“I joined Parents Magazine as a subeditor. This sharpened my skills for spotting a good story. I learnt the values of hard work, sheer focus and teamwork. Later on at Parents Magazine, I took up an additional role in digital marketing. I rose to an editorial coordinator and by the time I left, I was an associate editor.

“In 2017, I got into communication consultancy, which has allowed me to work with diverse clients. Some of the work I do entails assisting clients with editorial services for those looking to publish books, write annual reports, newsletters, articles and proposals, do media relations, and develop and execute digital and communication strategies. In addition, I am the client service director at Brand Essence Public Relations.

“On my fondest memories, early this year, I was involved in organising and coordinating an internal corporate event to send off a retiring business leader in the pharmaceutical industry. I will never forget how, as a team at Brand Essence, we fostered creativity and fun, and raised the bar for excellence in delivering this assignment.

“I have learnt to take on new challenges. Earlier on, I was afraid of making mistakes and taking up new challenges. With time, I learnt that how something seems now is not how it’s going to seem in a week, a month, or even a year.

Mentors

“I have discovered that collaborations get you further than competition. ‘Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships’— Michael Jordan. I have collaborated on projects with professionals and this is one of the ways I have grown. I have also learnt that whenever you can, mentor someone. I rarely pass up a chance to mentor another person when asked. The relationships I’ve established serve me well as I’ve moved from one role to another. I am always happy to send the ladder down and bring up others.

“I have built a wide network of professionals that has become a sounding board in my career. Special thanks to my mentors, coaches, bosses and colleagues who have inspired me throughout my journey. My mother is my biggest cheerleader, constantly pushing me to do and be more. She sees my potential and encourages me to fully exploit it.

“On the accomplishment that I’m super proud of, during the Covid-19 outbreak, I joined hands with two colleagues and published a 52-week digital series dubbed #KenyaWomenSeries focusing on how stories about women are told in African media. The success of the series was the creation of a database of high-profile Kenyan women interviewed and their contacts, which we shared with journalists. The climax was when the series won an international award in Dubai in 2021. My advice to the youth: Be a student of life. Learn, unlearn and relearn by investing your time and money.”