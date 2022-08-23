The United Kingdom, through British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott, has denied claims of supporting a particular candidate in the just-concluded elections.

In a statement on Monday, Jane Marriott noted there has been a lot of misinformation circulating about the UK and herself with regards to Kenya’s election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the United Kingdom does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections. Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya,” she said.

The UK ambassador explained that she meets people from across the political spectrum to explain UK’s programmes and partnerships with Kenya, including independent institutions.

Marriot said the UK regards Kenya as a partner, an arrangement they are keen to foster.

“Kenya will remain a vital partner for the UK through our Strategic Partnership,” Marriot added.