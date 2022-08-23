The postponed elections in various parts of the country, including Kakamega and Mombasa Counties, are likely to be held Monday, August 29, 2022.

The two major counties were among the eight elections that IEBC postponed for different reasons.

Chebukati postponed the election in Mombasa and Kakamega after a mix-up of ballot papers.

Other postponed elections are MP polls in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).