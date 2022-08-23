The postponed elections in various parts of the country, including Kakamega and Mombasa Counties, are likely to be held Monday, August 29, 2022.
The two major counties were among the eight elections that IEBC postponed for different reasons.
Chebukati postponed the election in Mombasa and Kakamega after a mix-up of ballot papers.
Other postponed elections are MP polls in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).
Elections for MCAs were also postponed in Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County) and Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency – Meru County).
IEBC had earlier set August 23, 2022, for the elections before suspending them citing insecurity.
On Monday, August 21, Chebukati, during a meeting with the candidates at the Bomas of Kenya, proposed Monday, August 29, 2022, as the new date for the postponed elections.
The IEBC Chair said the polls must be completed as soon as possible to allow the commission to publish party lists, which he claimed could not be completed without the elections.
“These elections must take place as soon as possible because we need to move on and have finality,” said Chebukati.
He assured that the process would be smooth and that all of the issues that had caused the postponement had been resolved.
Chebukati also allowed candidates in the mentioned electoral regions to campaign until 48 hours before the election.