The Roots Party has instituted disciplinary action against George Wajackoyah’s running mate Justina Wamae for allegedly misrepresenting the party during the recent elections.

The Party has summoned Wamae in a demand letter dated August 22 and written by Roots Party legal director Washika Wachira.

Roots Party is accusing Wamae of making public utterances both in the mainstream media and on social media, with the first incident being on August 3 when she publicly alleged that Wajackoyah endorsed Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

“We have been instructed by the party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah as the party leader, your current utterance both in mainstream and social media for a disciplinary hearing,” the letter read in part.

Wachira noted the second incident occurred on August 19, when Wamae acknowledged their competitor’s victory, and publicly congratulated the President Elect William Ruto.

The party also cited a tweet from Wamae in which she attacked the Roots party, saying, in part, “Saying that votes were stolen is simply preposterous when I see some parties like Roots Party, who as a member I can confidently say we were disorganized in regards to agents mobilizations.”

According to Wachira, Wamae breached party structures and violated the Roots Party’s manifesto. In doing so, Wamae allegedly subjected Roots Party to ridicule and disrepute.

“The said media remarks made by yourself, which are well within your knowledge, are against the spirit and stand of our party.”

Wamae is also accused of disassociating herself from the party.

“It is in our knowledge that you have continuously disassociated yourself with the party and its ideologies. You have associated yourself with our opponents and advocated for their ideologies,” wrote Wachira.

Justina Wamae is expected to face the Roots Part disciplinary hearing on Friday, August 26 at the party’s head office.

“We have instructions from the party leader to demand that you cease and desist from speaking, uttering, or purporting to speak on behalf of the Roots Party of Kenya,” noted Wachira.