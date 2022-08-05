President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened the Liwatoni Fisheries Complex in Mombasa County.

The state-owned fish processor was revived as part of Govt efforts to promote the growth of Kenya’s blue economy.

The fish processor is equipped with facilities capable of processing all types of fish into various products, and a 10,000 metric tonnes per year cold storage.

During the day-long working tour of Mombasa County, Uhuru also opened the Kshs 40 billion offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal (Kipevu II) at the Port of Mombasa.

The 770-metre long jetty with capacity to load/offload all categories of petroleum products from very large sea tankers of up to 200,000DWT, is the largest of its kind in Africa.

The jetty was developed as part of sustained Gov’t efforts to lower fuel pump prices in the country by saving the over Kshs 2bn incurred annually in demurrage costs.

President Kenyatta also launched the new Kshs 4.5 billion Makupa Bridge and commissioned the construction of Makupa railway bridge and MGR line from Mombasa Central Station to the SGR Terminus in Miritini.

The 450-metre long, 8-lane dual carriageway Makupa Bridge has replaced the 1929 Makupa Causeway that was prone to heavy traffic congestion and had become a threat to the marine ecosystem.

As part of the launch, President Kenyatta witnessed the removal of Makupa Causeway, allowing the free flow of Indian Ocean waters across the new bridge and restoring Mombasa City’s status as a true island.

