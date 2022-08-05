A court in Nairobi has sentenced a former director at a children’s home to 100 years in jail for sexually abusing minors.

Nairobi Principle Magistrate Zainab Abdul found Stephen Nzuki Mutisya guilty of defiling four minors at a children’s home in Nairobi.

The court heard that while sexually abusing the minors, Nzuki would quote the Bible to convince the children that the Holy Book allowed it.

The sex pest committed the heinous crimes between the year 2010 -2016 at Scream Africa Safe Child home and Vijiko School in Utawala, Nairobi.

Nzuki had denied multiple charges of sodomy, committing indecent acts with children and attempted defilement.

But in reaching the guilty verdict, the court noted that the minors identified Nzuki as the abuser.