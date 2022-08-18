President-elect William Ruto has reassured Kenyans that his administration will not govern the country through threats and intimidation.

In a subtle dig at his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto told Kenyans that they can now use their phones freely without the fear that authorities are prying into their private conversations.

“You can now go back to using your phone…you don’t have to use WhatsApp, you don’t have to use Signal,” Ruto said referring to end-to-end encryption messaging apps,” he said.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya we are having our democratic country back and everybody can speak to everybody about everything in every way they want and nobody is going to victimise them. We live in a democratic country and that is how it should be,” Ruto added.

“You can go back and use your normal phone because blackmail, intimidation, threats have come to a stop.”

The UDA party leader spoke during the inaugural meeting of Kenya Kwanza elected leaders on Wednesday afternoon at Karen.

Ruto took another dig at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration saying intimidation and threats will now be a thing of the past.

“I want to promise that our administration will have nothing to do with blackmail, the threats we have seen, the fear being sold around the country that you cannot talk to this or that person because they don’t share your political views.”

Ruto also said his government will seek to amend parliamentary Standing Orders to have Cabinet Secretaries respond to questions on the floor of the House.