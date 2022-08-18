Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appeared to say his goodbyes to Kenyans as his tenure in the Jubilee Cabinet administration comes to a close.

The outgoing minister spoke on Wednesday, August 17, when he commissioned phase two of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) classroom at Mwangaza Secondary School in Kayole, Nairobi county.

CS Magoha apologised for any of his jokes that may have offended the public, saying nobody is perfect.

“I want to thank you for having walked with me and having taken the good, the bad and the ugly side of me because that is a human being.

“There is nobody who is perfect, I believe that in order for me to be given the opportunity to serve in this capacity it was purely by the grace of God,” Magoha said.

The CS noted that his job required him to be firm, and in the process, he may offended some people.

“It has not been easy to be the CS for education and in order to move things forward. I have been very firm and sometimes extremely firm and in between the firmness, I have cracked certain jokes. I want to say without any fear of contradiction that that if any of those jokes went the wrong direction, that was not the intention and my apologies to the public. There is nobody who is perfect,” he said.

CS Magoha mentioned he had fulfilled his mandate.

“I respect everybody from the lowest to the highest. I get my courage first from God and second from Starehe Boys Training Centre. We are eagles and we fly high, and are not afraid, and we deliver as eagles even if you don’t like us.

“If during that process we looked as if we were arrogant, then we seek your forgiveness, but not that we are about to change. Eagles keep on flying and when the eagles are flying, they just disappear in the air, is what is going to happen to us.”

CS Magoha said he is keen to finish the last phase of the construction of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms across the nation by the end of his term to ensure a smooth transition for his successor.

“We are now at 75 percent which leaves us with a tough nut to crack of about 1,200 classrooms. I strongly believe that we shall be able to complete the classrooms so that whenever the new CS takes over he finds that he has a smooth place to start from.”