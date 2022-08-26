President-elect William Ruto says Kenyans want peace and to move on from the elections as the country now waits on the supreme court to determine a presidential election petition filed by Azimio.

Speaking on Thursday during the swearing-in of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at KICC, Ruto pledged to respect the outcome of the Supreme Court decision.

Ruto said all leaders should do the same and respect the wishes of the people of Kenya.

“I ask all leaders of Kenya to listen to the loud message coming from the citizens of our country. They are speaking to us loudly that they want their politics to be non-tribal and peaceful,” said Ruto.

“In this election, we have seen a very new phenomenon… That we all voted and the next day we were ready to go to work and go on with our lives and everybody on to their hustle. That is the loud statement that is coming from the people of Kenya to those of us who are leaders.”

The President-elect called on all other leaders to respect the decisions of all institutions handling election petitions.

“I’m asking all of us as leaders to listen to what the people of Kenya are saying so that we can conclude the remaining steps of our election, in a peaceful, orderly, respectful manner, respecting all the institutions that will discharge their responsibilities because we are a country governed by the rule of law and by our constitution,” said Ruto.

Ruto also pledged to support Governor Sakaja in transforming Nairobi County.

“I want to conclude by asking all the leaders of the great city of Nairobi, from members of the county assembly, and the workers of the great city of Nairobi to join hands with the new leadership under Johnson Sakaja and take our great city to the next level.

“And I want to commit and pledge that we will be available to work with you because Nairobi is our collective business,” Ruto said.