A Nairobi County Procurement Officer has had his multi-million assets frozen by the State over allegations of graft.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) told the court that Michael Auka Ajwang’s fortune was not commensurate with his known source of income.

Between January 2014 to June 2022, Mr Auka earned a net monthly salary of Sh21,000, amounting to a total of Sh.2,122,232.56 during his period of employment.

However, investigations by the EACC established that within the same period, Auka allegedly received a total of Sh40,847,000.

The commission believes the monies are bribes from companies awarded tenders by Nairobi City County.

Auka was also found to own 11 vehicles, nine pieces of land in Siaya, Kisumu and Nairobi counties, and a three-star hotel dubbed ‘The Hydeout Riviera Limited’ situated on the Kisumu-Bondo road.

It is these assets that the High Court has allowed the EACC to seize.

“Pending conclusion of investigations, EACC has obtained preservation orders prohibiting the transfer or disposal of or other dealing of the assets suspected to be proceeds of corruption pursuant to section 56(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act,” the Commission said in a statement.

The hearing of the case was set for September 22, 2022.