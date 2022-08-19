A United States delegation met Kenya’s top political leaders on Thursday following the just concluded General Election.

Led by Delaware Senator Chris Andrew Coons, the congressional delegation separately met President-elect Ruto, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the meeting with President Kenyatta at State House, Senator Coons commended the Head of State for ensuring peace and stability prevailed during the election period.

“We are encouraged by the peace Kenya has continued to experience during this period,” said Senator Coons.

On his part, President Kenyatta said Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure the country upholds its position of a shinning example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period.

“My greatest desire is that peace will prevail and we may set an example in the continent and the world,” President Kenyatta said.

Also present during the talks were Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) Betty Maina (Trade) and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman among others.

Elsewhere, President-elect William Ruto and some members of his Kenya Kwanza outfit held talks with the congressional delegation of US Senate and House Representatives at his official residence in Karen.

Ruto said the agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on shared goals between the Joe Biden-led nation and Nairobi, specifically the country’s state of security after the August 9, polls.

“The talks touched on the just concluded elections in the country and areas of cooperation between Kenya and the United States. We commit to deepen relations and further partnership for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries,” Ruto said.

Other Kenya Kwanza members who were in attendance include deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula, UDA’s national chief agent Kithure Kindiki, former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and senior adviser Ababu Namwamba.

Raila Odinga on his part said their meeting with the US delegation centered on developments around the General Election and bilateral relations with the Congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

“We reiterated our commitment to pursuing legal means to resolve issues around the election results,” he said.