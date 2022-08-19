Johnson Sakaja and Polycarp Igathe have been praised for exhibiting great sportsmanship after they met and had a laugh following the recently concluded General Election.

The two battled it out for the Nairobi Governor seat in what was expected to be a neck-to-neck battle. The former Nairobi Senator ultimately won resoundingly with over 811,000 votes, against Igathe’s 594,000.

Their fierce rivalry had played out during the heated televised gubernatorial debate that some political observers believe tilted Nairobi voters in favor of Sakaja.

Many would have expected that their rivalry would spill over after the elections, but Sakaja and Igathe have shown that there are no permanent enemies in politics.

They linked up on Thursday, August 18, for a cup of tea and appeared to have had a jolly good time.

Taking to Twitter, Nairobi Governor-elect Sakaja shared photos and said he had a wonderful conversation with Igathe.

“Wonderful conversation and laughs with my brother @polyigathe this afternoon. Amesema ni #Naitunavyoitaka #SiasaSafi,” Sakaja tweeted.

Some Kenyans on Twitter were evidently impressed by Igathe and Sakaja, and we have copiled some of those reactions below.

