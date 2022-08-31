The newly-elected Members of Parliament will be entitled to medical cover to the tune of Sh10.65 million in the event of a political uprising.

The cover also includes treatment arising from civil war, and terrorism. The MPs and their dependents will also be entitled to treatment for injury and death caused by violent, accidental, external and visible means arising from war, invasion, and acts of a foreign enemy.

“This is extended to provide medical treatment and last treatment arising from rebellion hostilities or warlike operations such as rebellion, revolution, insurrection, political risks, sabotage or military usurped power,” reads part of the cover by insurance service provider, Aon Minet.

The new MPs are currently said to be signing the medical cover, with the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) issuing them medical cards in the ongoing pre-swearing-in ceremony, awaiting the official taking of their oaths.

The medical cover will benefit the MPs and a maximum of six dependants who include one spouse and five children aged 25 years and below.

The cover also extends to the child of an MP who is above 25 years and depends on them for survival due to unavoidable conditions such as physical and mental challenges.

The beneficiaries will also be entitled to evacuation for treatment overseas by use of business class air tickets for the patient and economy class for the accompanying person.

“Accommodation expenses cover pre- and post-discharge on reimbursement as long as there is proof of continued medication or treatment,” reads the medical cover.

The lawmakers can use the card in any hospital within the seven East African countries.

The Nation reports that the MPs’ cover includes Sh10 million in-patient per family, Sh300,000 per family for outpatient, Sh150,000 for maternity per family, Sh100,000 for dental per family and Sh100,000 for optical per family.

The medical scheme runs for one year before renewal.