Despite being engaged, actress Jackie Matubia says a wedding is not a priority for her and her fiance Blessing Lung’aho.

Blessing proposed to Matubia in April of this year and their fans have been expecting them to walk the aisle in the near future.

But in a recent YouTube interview, Matubia said she would rather use the wedding money on school fees.

“I also do not know about the dates of the wedding, “ she said when asked about their wedding plans.

Matubia added: “It is not in our plans since we have so much to do with our money. A wedding is something I can do when our children are big, so I would rather direct that money to fees.”

The former Tahidi High actress and Blessing were recently reported to have parted ways. This after a neighbour of the ‘Zora’ series co-stars tipped popular Instagram ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare that they were no longer living together.

Matubia also fuelled these rumours after deleting Blessing’s photos from her social media pages. She was also spotted without her engagement ring.

But the actress has rubbished the claims saying they are still together and happy.

“Rumors will always be rumors. We are doing very fine,” she said.

Matubia admitted they fight like every other couple but they usually resolve their differences through communication.

“It’s tough everywhere, whatever normal issues people go through. Ata sisi hufight, we argue… Ni normal, but most importantly, we communicate,” she said.