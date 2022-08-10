Singer Nandy(born Faustina Charles Mfinanga) has spoken after WCB Wasafi reportedly fined Rayvanny Sh2.5 million for performing at her show.

Reports coming out of Tanzania indicated the Diamond Platnumz-owned label had not cleared Rayvanny to perform at any concert until he fully terminates his contract with Wasafi.

Nandy said she followed due procedure when booking Rayvanny as an independent artiste.

“This is business and that’s why we followed all the protocols to get him. He came with like 4 cars and 13 people on his team, that’s his bodyguards and others.