The Ministry of Health (MoH) has called for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide in Kenya with a view to reducing suicide mortality.

MoH on Tuesday launched the Suicide Prevention Strategy 2021-2026, which outlines strategic objectives for attaining a 10 percent reduction in suicide mortality in Kenya by the end of the year 2026.

One of these objectives involves rallying Kenyan lawmakers to repeal Section 226 of the penal code that criminalizes attempted suicide.

In Kenya, attempted suicide is a misdemeanor punishable by Two (2) Years’ imprisonment or a fine or both, pursuant to the provisions of Section 36 of the Penal Code.

“The strategic objectives that will be pursued to achieve the 10 percent reduction include strengthening supportive policy, legal and financing environment [and] advocating for decriminalisation of suicide by repealing Section 226 of the penal code,” the document proposes.

Speaking during the launch of the Suicide Prevention Strategy 2021-2026, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said the strategy was a defining moment for mental health services in Kenya.

“Suicide, ladies and gentlemen, is a global public health concern, and Kenya is no exception. It knows no boundaries and cuts across every sociodemographic level and in 2018 alone, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported 421 deaths by suicide in the country,” he said.