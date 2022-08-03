The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is preparing to roll out new technology to automate its procurement and payment processes.

The corruption-plagued State Agency will from October of this year adopt the use of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The automated system will ensure orders, budgets and supply chain are easily monitored at the click of a button.

According to KEMSA CEO Ms Terry Ramadhani, the ERP system will create open, transparent and accountable systems, avoiding another ‘COVID-19 Billionaires’ corruption scandal.

The system links all other systems and departments together creating end-to-end visibility and strengthening accountability and reporting at all levels of the supply chain.

KEMSA will start piloting the ERP in October before a full rollout in December.

“The system helps in bringing visibility at all levels minimising the risks of not being able to see what the left hand is doing,” said Ms Ramadhani.