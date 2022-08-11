Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa is still a wanted man over the alleged shooting of a bodyguard attached to his opponent, Brian Khaemba.

By Wednesday evening, Barasa had not yet surrendered as ordered by Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti.

This prompted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to issue an arrest warrant for the politician.

A statement from the State Prosecutor’s office indicated DPP Haji has given directions to have Barasa apprehended, record a statement and have the relevant file availed to his office for appropriate action.

“According to police in Bungoma, the MP is still at large and his phone is switched off,” read the statement.

A police report of the Tuesday shooting stated that Barasa pulled the trigger that killed Khaemba’s aide, Brian Olunga.

It is said an altercation broke out between the two Kimilili MP aspirants after Khaemba went to Chebukwabi polling station at around 6 pm to witness the counting of the votes.

Bungoma head of DCI Joseph Ondoro said Khaemba then decided to leave and as he was heading to his car, Barasa followed him.

“Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him(Khaemba) to leave the place but Khaemba’s driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” said Ondoro.

A police report added: “Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

“He was rushed to Kimilili Sub-County Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented.”