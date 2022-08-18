Pathologists have failed to nail down what caused the death of Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka.

Five pathologists comprising three government pathologists, one representing the family and another from the Independent Medical Legal Unit conducted the autopsy at the Loitokitok sub-county hospital mortuary on Wednesday.

By 5 pm, all five pathologists could not establish the cause of Musyoka’s death. They resolved to take 12 samples from Musyoka’s body for further toxicology and DNA tests in Nairobi.

Also present at the Loitokitok sub-county hospital mortuary were CSI-DCI forensics from Nairobi, DCI officers from Loitokitok, representatives from Haki Africa, IMLU, MedUp, IPOA, and family.

Preliminary investigations show Musyoka may have been killed on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

Oloitokitok police boss Kipruto Ruto said Musyoka’s body had fresh wounds indicating the incident took place hours before he was discovered.

“When the police arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a male body and it was still fresh,” he said.

Ruto also mentioned that Musyoka had wounds in the arm indicating a struggle with the killers.

Police also suspect the killers were familiar with the area given the thicket where the body was found.

According to Ruto, it would have been difficult for new people to manoeuvre the forest, especially in the morning.