The entertainment talk show ‘ChatSpot’ is back on Switch TV after a 7-month hiatus.

Months after the Red Cross-owned station closed down, ‘ChatSpot’ returned on air on Thursday, July 7, much to the excitement of its loyal viewers.

ChatSpot will now be airing on Youtube every Thursday at 10:00 am. The show’s hosts remain the same, with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti and Mary Mwikali picking up where they left off.

“Guys are you ready?? Drumroll please…. The certified tea mistresses @nanaowiti @joycemaina and @mwikalimary are back on your favorite show. Who did you miss Let’s meet this and every Thursday at 10:00am for #Chatspot on Switch TV Ke YouTube. Don’t miss!!” Switch TV announced.

Last December, Switch TV now Switch Media switched from on-air to digital broadcasting in a new strategy to keep up with the times.

“In character with our core philosophy of being responsive to the needs of the youth and with the ambition to become the go-to media platform for the emerging generation, Switch Media has made a conscious decision to build a new strategy around being digital-first,” said the Chairman of the media group, Sahil Shah.

“In view of this, Switch Media will be launching new and exciting services and products in this expanding digital space. We hope to grow this brand together with the technology that comes with it. We assure our stakeholders of our continued presence and support.”