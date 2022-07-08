Coparenting is doable! Those were the inspiring words of Yvette Obura as she and Diana Marua continue to wow their fans with their cordial relationship.

Yvette and Diana took to their socials to share a family photo with Mueni Bahati and Morgan Bahati.

“We out here happy, glowing, taking care of our kids and minding our own business Yvette Obura, Mueni Bahati and Morgan Bahati,” Diana Marua wrote.

Obura on her part wrote: “Family, Diana Marua, Mueni Bahati and Morgan Bahati.. Btw I need referrals on where to get new eyes frames, my eyes have refused.”

This comes weeks after the pair exchanged sweet messages on Mother’s Day.

“Mama Mueni, Thank You for making it so easy for me to raise this angel of ours Mueni Bahati with all the love she deserves. I celebrate you today. Happy Mother’s Day Yvette Obura,” Marua wrote.

Yvette reciprocated: “Awww! I have lacked words…Thank you so much mama Heaven you’re not only amazing but your heart is pure. I appreciate you for taking care of Mueni all these years, for loving her as your own and for taking good care of her. I pray that God’s grace and wisdom continue to reign upon us on this journey, May we inspire other people out here and make them believe co-parenting is doable.”