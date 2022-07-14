A man from Raila Slums in Kibra, Nairobi Couty has been charged with causing grievous harm to his six-month-old twins.

Fredrick Okello, 24, allegedly inflicted injuries on the boy and a girl after torturing them on July 6 at his house in Raila slums, Kibera in Nairobi.

The court heard that the mother of the infants left them under the care of Okello and went to visit a neighbor. When she returned she found the baby boy writhing in pain.