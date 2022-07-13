Otile Brown has come out to deny allegations that he swindled one of his fans out of Sh70,000.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Mapenzi Hisia said a fan reached out to him asking to be reimbursed a sum of Sh 70,000.

Otile Brown said he is a God-fearing man who doesn’t even know how to con people.

“I cannot con a fan, where would I even start? How can I con a woman money, especially one that’s a fan? I am a God-fearing man and there are some things I would never do. I have been blessed enough not to go around conning people, not just women but men as well,” the singer wrote.

Brown also noted he would not jeopardise his reputation for a mere Sh70,000.

“God has blessed me enough that I can provide for myself every day. If you have been conned, I suggest you follow up with the authorities instead of accusing people falsely. There’s another person who insulted me the other day saying I had conned her Sh 70,000,” he said.

“How can I jeopardize my reputation for Sh 70,000?” he posed.