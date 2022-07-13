Gukena FM radio presenter Jimmie Kajim is a new man after celebrating seven years in the media industry.

MC Kajim on Sunday held a glamorous homecoming event at Mang’u Primary School in Gatundu constituency in Kiambu county.

The event which was attended by the likes of Moses Kuria, Sabina Chege also saw MC Kajim give his life to Christ.

The MC said he has transitioned from secular to gospel, meaning he will no longer be hosting Mugiithi concerts.

MC Kajim also said he had pulled out of a brand ambassador deal for an alcohol brand.

“I stopped MCeeing Mugiithi and withdrew from my ambassadorial job of the alcohol brand I was advertising for,” he said.

“This event is a form of transition to my next step, which will be to serve God with my talent. Moving forward, there will be more gospel concerts,” said Kajim.

The renowned presenter also thanked his supporters noting that he did not use a coin to mobilise people to attend the packed event.

“This shows the influence I have on the people. I have never gone back home to say thank you to the people who raised me, and that is why I came,” he said.

Kajim added: “I also wanted to inspire the generation that no matter where you come from, you can be something.”

MC Kajim also explained his decision to quit secular saying he was making money but he was not content.

“It was not bringing happiness to my life. I have been born again even before but I was exploring a career since there was a loophole. It was more about money,” he said.