An Egyptian national who had gone to claim a debt from a Kenyan man died after he was stabbed eight times.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Ayman Elsaid, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Coptic Hospital. He had approached the suspect identified as Stephen Kimani accompanied by a roommate identified as Victor Nanua.

At the time, Kimani was reportedly visiting his girlfriend Sabina Nyangweso at the Orange apartment in Jamhuri estate, Nairobi, where the deceased also lived.

A police statement indicates that Kimani got infuriated after Ayman and Victor demanded payment of a debt. He stabbed both of them and then turned the knife on his own throat.

“He became angry and went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim eight times while his roommate was stabbed on the thigh before turning the knife on himself,” a police report read in part.

Ayman and Victor were rushed to Coptic Hospital, where the latter was admitted and is in stable condition.

Kimani was taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Police noted that they responded to the attack after a neighbour who heard commotion at the apartment alerted them.