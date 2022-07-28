Fred Matiang’i has rubbished claims by Deputy President William Ruto that National Police Reservists (NPRs) were withdrawn from his Rift Valley stronghold.

Ruto, while speaking during the Presidential Debate on Tuesday night, claimed the government withdrew NPRs from the conflict-prone Kerio valley in 2019 to punish him.

“The withdrawal of the reservists was a political agenda meant to punish Ruto. We had over 5,000 police reservists who were relieved of their duties leaving the communities exposed.