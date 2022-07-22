A man who confessed to sexually abusing a 2-year-old girl in a church compound in the Zimmerman area of Kasarani, Nairobi county has been sentenced.

40-year-old Erastus Kariuki pleaded guilty before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu on Tuesday, July 5.

In mitigation, the apparent pedophile told the court that he was bewitched and an evil spirit entered his body making him commit the heinous act against the innocent minor.

The court also heard that the baby girl aged 2 years and 11 months was admitted to Komarock Modern Hospital for corrective surgery.

During sentencing, Milimani Senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu said she had considered the victim’s impact report produced in court.

She sentenced Kariuki to 45 years in prison.