Radio personality Kamene Goro is madly in love it seems. The Kiss Fm presenter appears to be in the honeymoon phase of her relationship when things are fine and dandy.

Kamene proved this over the weekend when, for the first time ever, she posted her significant other, or at least a part of him, on social media.

The lovebirds enjoyed a weekend getaway at Severin Safari Camp at Tsavo West National Park courtesy of travel company Zakale Expeditions.

On top of sharing pictures of the scenic views of the sunsets and sunrises, wild animals, and more, Kamene also teased a muted video of her supposed man.

This roused her fans’ curiosity as she engaged them in a Q&A session on Instagram.

One of her fans turned out to be her bae, who wrote to her, “Nakupenda sana.”

Kamene responded with a photo of them holding hands and wrote back: “I love you too.”

A second fan asked Kamene to post a photo of her man, but the radio presenter shared another photo holding hands.

Another fan asked Kamene Goro about her relationship, to which she said she is very happy.

“It’s working out well. I’m very happy…” Kamene wrote.