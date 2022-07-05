The newest reality TV star in town, Betty Kyallo, says Mercy Kyallo is single and lonely.

Betty and Mercy Kyallo spoke to Pulse Kenya, revealing they are both single. The Yallo Leather founder claimed she is enjoying her single life without any pressure to get into a new relationship.

But Betty snitched that Mercy is lonely and that they even tried to set her up on a blind date on their show, Kyallo Kulture.

“(Mercy)Alikuwa ana Mmaasai mzuri hata sijui mbona waliachana. They were good for each other. But on the show were are hooking up Mercy with a blind date and it turned out the most horrible way…you guys just watch Kyallo Kulture. She didn’t like the person we selected for her…Huyu ako single and lonely,” Betty joked.

But Mercy interjected, denying that she is lonely.

“I’m not lonely, I am single and I have enjoyed my single life and on the series (Kyallo Kulture) my sisters are trying to hook me up with someone but they don’t know my type.