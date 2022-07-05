The newest reality TV star in town, Betty Kyallo, says Mercy Kyallo is single and lonely.
Betty and Mercy Kyallo spoke to Pulse Kenya, revealing they are both single. The Yallo Leather founder claimed she is enjoying her single life without any pressure to get into a new relationship.
But Betty snitched that Mercy is lonely and that they even tried to set her up on a blind date on their show, Kyallo Kulture.
“(Mercy)Alikuwa ana Mmaasai mzuri hata sijui mbona waliachana. They were good for each other. But on the show were are hooking up Mercy with a blind date and it turned out the most horrible way…you guys just watch Kyallo Kulture. She didn’t like the person we selected for her…Huyu ako single and lonely,” Betty joked.
But Mercy interjected, denying that she is lonely.
“I’m not lonely, I am single and I have enjoyed my single life and on the series (Kyallo Kulture) my sisters are trying to hook me up with someone but they don’t know my type.
“The dating pool especially in Nairobi is another tough world and we show all that in the series. You have to learn somebody, and probably they have their own problems/issues and you also have yours,” Mercy said.
Betty Kyallo on her part said she has been going on dates; “Mimi sai naenda tu dates.”
Mercy added: “Kwa hii show tunaforce Betty a relax, atafute mtu, wasettle down. But yeye hataki kusikia maneno settle down…ajue the benefits of finding one person and falling in love,”.
Betty Kyallo also mentioned: “This series (Kyallo Kulture) is very rich because we are very real. People think that I’m the only one with problems, people know her (Mercy) as a businesswoman who doesn’t have a scandal, but wait and see.”